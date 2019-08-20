A dog missing since a fire at a Charlottesville kennel on Sunday was found dead Tuesday.
A Pet Paradise employee found Bailey the dog deceased near railroad tracks about 1.5 miles from the kennel, and staff members brought the dog to Greenbrier Veterinary Hospital, according to a statement.
“We are devastated by this loss and our hearts go out to Bailey’s family,” reads the statement. “Pet Paradise will work closely with Bailey’s family to ensure their comfort during this difficult time. We want to thank the Charlottesville community for their assistance searching for the three pets that escaped during the fire, and we thank everyone for their support as Bailey’s family heals from this loss.”
One cat, Izzy, remains missing. The animal boarding company is offering a $2,000 reward for her safe return.
Another missing cat, Shadow, was found by a staff member Monday, according to his owner, Noelle Klein.
“He loves being with people, so we truly believed that, once his fear had subsided, he would seek out someone’s company. And that’s exactly what he did,” Klein said. “We have been moved by the generosity of this community. This experience has truly exemplified why we have loved calling Charlottesville home for the past 21 years.”
The fire broke out at the resort at 601 Concord Ave. shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Seventy-five animals were rescued from the burning building.
Annie Brockman was on her way to a vacation when she saw news of the fire on Facebook, she said. She turned around and found her dog, Harry, in Greenbrier Animal Hospital’s emergency room Sunday evening. Harry, a 14-year-old golden retriever, was put on oxygen and fluids to help him recover from the heat and smoke.
Harry is now home and doing well, Brockman said.
“I’m just really grateful for all the vets and volunteers and firefighters that helped out and took care of everyone,” she said.
The 75 animals were in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to Pet Paradise. Veterinarians euthanized one 14-year-old dog suffering from pre-existing congestive heart failure after discussions with the owner later on Monday.
If you locate Izzy, contact Pet Paradise’s management team via phone at (434) 293-7387. Photos are available at yourpoint taken.com/pet-paradise- charlottesville-pet-search.