A Madison man has been missing for more than a week and Madison County Sheriff’s Office officials are concerned for his safety.
Virginia State Police have issued an alert for James “Jimmy" Jenkins, 85, who was last seen on the evening of Feb. 4 at his home on Ridgeview Road, in Madison County.
Jenkins may be traveling in a blue 2000 Chevrolet S-10, police said. He is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last wearing a black and white flannel shirt and blue jeans.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said there is a “credible threat to his health and safety” posed by his disappearance.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on Jenkins to contact them at (540) 948-5161.
