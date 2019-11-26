A body found in the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir Tuesday morning has been identified as a missing Charlottesville man.

Mark Kenneth Robbins, 58, had been missing since Nov. 17. He had last been seen on foot in the area of Lambs Road in Albemarle County, police said at the time.

At approximately 3 p.m., county police and fire personnel responded to the scene, after a report of an unusual object in the reservoir near Lochridge Lane.

A team recovered Robbins' body at about 5:20 p.m. It has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond for identification and determination of cause of death.

Police are continuing to investigate, according to officials.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity near the reservoir in the past few days is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

