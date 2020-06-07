A missing Nelson County teenager has been found safe.

Azalia Berrian, 14, was found around 2:44 p.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. 

Berrian had last been seen at 8 p.m. Thursday on Russell Way in Afton, according to authorities. Berrian was considered to be in danger as her disappearance posed a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the Sheriff's Office.

No other details were available on Sunday.

