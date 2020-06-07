A missing Nelson County teenager has been found safe.
Azalia Berrian, 14, was found around 2:44 p.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
Berrian had last been seen at 8 p.m. Thursday on Russell Way in Afton, according to authorities. Berrian was considered to be in danger as her disappearance posed a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the Sheriff's Office.
No other details were available on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.