Both Charlottesville-area hospitals scored well in a recent assessment of safety.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital was awarded an A in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an increase from its B ranking last spring.

The Leapfrog Group, which focuses on improving health care quality and safety, releases biennial safety grades to hospitals across the country based on performance in preventing medical errors, infection and other harms.

The University of Virginia Medical Center also received an A ranking, a continuation of its spring ranking. Prior to last spring, the past six grades for UVa have been B's, while Sentara had received three straight A ratings.

The rating is based on 28 publicly available safety measures, including patient outcomes and care processes, according to a news release from Sentara.

 

