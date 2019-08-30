Representatives from dozens of colleges will be at Monticello High School next Wednesday for a college planning event.

The school’s counseling department is hosting the event, which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and include college and university admission representatives, financial institutions and other educational organizations.

Area high school students and their parents are invited to attend.

Monticello High School is located at 1400 Independence Way in Charlottesville. For more information, call the counseling department at (434) 244-3110.

