In recent years, one of Virginia's best-known historic destinations raised ticket prices, invested in a new visitors center and opened and reimagined new parts of the historic property.
Average attendance at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello over the past 10 years has been 440,000 annually, according to its foundation's 2018 financial statement.
Recently, the Albemarle County historic site announced that children under 12 now will be able to visit for free.
"As the mother of small children myself, I am thrilled by our new pricing for families," said Linnea Grim, director of education and visitor programs. "We want to share this history with as many people as possible, and complimentary admission for school-aged kids will make it easier for families to visit, connect with American history and make memories together."
Previously, Monticello offered some seasonal pricing that discounted visits during the slower winter months. During the peak season, adult tickets were $29.95 at the door; off-peak adult tickets were $25. Adults received a small rate reduction for purchasing tickets online.
Tickets for children ages 5 to 11 previously were $10 year-round, and children under 5 received free entrance.
Now, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Lyon, the organization has eliminated seasonal pricing in favor of a single price for adult tickets year-round, a youth ticket of $10 for ages 12 to 18 and complimentary admission for children under 12. The prices apply to the regular tour of the house and grounds.
The foundation will still offer a local resident adult rate of $22.
Monticello was built in 1772, and has been owned and operated by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation since 1923. In 1987, Monticello, along with the University of Virginia, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.