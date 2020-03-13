Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and James Madison's Montpelier have joined the growing list of temporary closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, Monticello will be closed until at least March 30, according to a news release. Montpelier's closure will begin Saturday and does not have a date set for reopening.
"Like the growing list of cultural institutions, athletic leagues and businesses that have elected to close, we know this is the socially responsible thing to do," Monticello's release reads.
Tom Tom
The Tom Tom Summit & Festival, scheduled for next month, is postponed to Sept. 21-27, the organization announced Friday in response to the growing pandemic.
“Our team is working with our speakers and collaborators to preserve as much of our previously announced program as possible,” organizers wrote in the announcement.
Tickets purchased for the April event can be transferred to the fall, and event organizers are working on a refund plan for events that aren't rescheduled.
United Way’s tax aid
The United Way of Greater Charlottesville is suspending its free tax preparation program.
The program relies heavily on University of Virginia student volunteers. Because UVa has suspended classes on Grounds for the foreseeable future, the program is unable to operate.
The United Way said in its announcement that it's working to find other tax preparation resources that could be available for the community.
“Every effort will be made to contact and reschedule all taxpayer appointments already booked,” the nonprofit wrote, directing individuals seeking tax preparation and filing services to myfreetaxes.com or freetaxusa.com.
Parks and recreation
Charlottesville's Department of Parks and Recreation is suspending or canceling a range of classes, programs and events, starting Monday.
The department is canceling all aquatic and athletic programs currently in session, adaptive or senior programs, field trips, the Key Indoor Market on Saturday and March 21, Access Arts Annual Visual Arts Show scheduled for Saturday, picnic shelter, facility or birthday party rentals for the next 30 days, and personal training and private lessons.
Until at least March 31, registered classes and programs and sports leagues set to start Monday will be suspended. However, parks and recreation staff could decide in a few weeks to extend the suspension or cancel the programs.
Recreation centers and community housing sites will remain open, though some specific programs at centers might be cancelled. All parks and trails and Meadowcreek Golf Course also will remain open for the timebeing.
In Albemarle County, all parks, trails, dog parks and boat launches will remain open at this time, according to a news release.
However, starting Monday and lasting until at least April 5, the county is suspending all classes, programs, youth and adult sports leagues and picnic shelter/facility rentals.
