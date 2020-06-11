Most of Thomas Jefferson's Monticello will reopen, with safety precautions, on Saturday.
According to a news release, the major Albemarle County historic site’s house, grounds, visitor center, shop and cafe all will reopen Saturday. The Saunders-Monticello Trail and Kemper Park reopened Tuesday.
In accordance with state guidelines, Monticello will be frequently cleaning and disinfecting across the property. Additionally, hand-sanitizing stations will be set up, face coverings will be required and daily guest capacity has been reduced, among other precautions.
Self-guided tours and new outdoor educational stations will be encouraged, per the release, and guides will be stationed outside to greet guests and answer questions.
Starting Saturday and lasting through Sept. 30, local-resident adult tickets will be $10 each and admission for local families is $20. This discount is good for residents of the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Orange, Louisa, Fluvanna, Buckingham, Nelson, Augusta, Rockingham and Madison.
