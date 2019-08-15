The Montpelier Foundation has received a three-year, $250,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to study the Overseer’s House at the historic home of President James Madison.
The money will fund archaeological excavation, analysis and documentary research to provide a more complete picture of “all people” who lived and worked at the Orange County plantation in the early 19th century, according to a press release.
"The role of the plantation overseer — often a non-elite white man — is regularly overlooked by scholars, as well as by historic sites that interpret slavery," Terry P. Brock, Montpelier’s assistant director of archaeology, said in the release. "This work will expand our understanding of the overseer's role on the plantation, and the ways the institution of slavery shaped the lives of Montpelier's overseer and his family."
The grant will support two years of archaeological excavation and historical research, as well as archaeological surveys and preliminary investigations of the locations of other agricultural buildings and slave dwellings on the property. Project team members will create architectural renderings and a 3-D digital reconstruction of the Overseer's House to aid in the site's analysis and interpretation.
Montpelier also recently appointed James French to its Board of Directors. He is chairman of the Montpelier Descendants Committee, an organization independent of the Montpelier Foundation. French’s appointment is to reserve a place on the board to represent descendant communities.