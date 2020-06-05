The winners of a lawsuit that found the Charlottesville City Council violated state code in a vote to remove a Confederate statue in 2017 have ceded to a new law that allows for monuments' removal.
A motion to partially dissolve a permanent injunction, filed Friday in the Charlottesville Circuit Court on behalf of the Monument Fund and other plaintiffs, will open the door to the removal of the Charlottesville statues of Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.
The motion seeks to alter the language in an injunction of the statues' removal, delivered Sept. 2019, to match a new law allowing localities to remove monuments to war and veterans.
“The plaintiffs acknowledge that the General Assembly has modified the monument protection law in ways that are less restrictive than the permanent injunction and now permit the local governing body, following a process intended to respect the views of all citizens, to remove the monuments,” a news release from the Monument Fund reads.
The lawsuit was filed soon after Charlottesville City Council’s Feb. 6, 2017, vote to remove a downtown statue of Lee. The vote also spurred a deadly white supremacist rally that tried to unite various far-right factions on Aug. 12, 2017.
The plaintiffs argued the vote to remove the Lee statue and subsequent vote to remove the Jackson statue violated state code sections protecting monuments to various wars and veterans.
In September 2019, the city lost the lawsuit following a bench trial and, in addition to the injunction, was later ordered to pay more than $300,000 in attorneys' fees.
The city has appealed the decision.
But Weber said that rather than extending the litigation, the plaintiffs are seeking an early resolution by modifying the language of the permanent injunction to reflect the language of the new law.
“We’re not looking to drag this out any further; the Monument Fund’s argument has always been that the City Council’s actions did not comply with the law,” Weber said. “The law has changed and now there’s a clear process for removal that respects both sides of the issue.”
Weber said the fund still intends to pursue the payment of attorneys' fees.
When the new law goes into effect July 1, localities will be able to begin a process for removal.
The first step requires the governing body to publish a notice of intent in a newspaper, followed by a public hearing not less than 30 days later.
After that public hearing, the governing body may vote whether to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover the monument or memorial.
If the governing body votes to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover the monument or memorial, the local governing body shall first, for a period of 30 days, offer the monument or memorial for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield.
According to the Friday motion, the Monument Fund has received an offer from a “generous donor” to relocate the Lee statue and perhaps also the Jackson statue, and several locations are under consideration.
Weber declined to elaborate on the offer.
