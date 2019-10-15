The Monument Fund claimed Tuesday that two Charlottesville Confederate statues have sustained thousands of dollars in damage and requested that the city pay for an independent assessment of the harm in a letter to the Charlottesville City Attorney.
The letter, which was sent following a hearing Tuesday in Charlottesville Circuit Court, called on the city to pay for an expert to assess the latest damage and to install cameras in the parks, which the fund has offered to pay for and monitor in the past.
The fund hired an expert to assess previous damage to the statues in September. In the letter, plaintiff Jock Yellott detailed the expert's conclusions that more than 12 blows were made to the monuments, with each blow costing around $2,000 to fix the cosmetic damage.
However, Yellott wrote cosmetic repairs may no longer be possible after the latest instance of potential vandalism.
“Furthermore, repairs to the monuments may be futile if the vandals remain at large,” he wrote. “Until they are caught, prosecuted, and incarcerated they can repeatedly destroy in minutes what takes weeks or months to repair.”
The fund also previously offered to pay for the installment of cameras in the park, a request which was denied by City Manager Tarron Richardson.
Yellott went on to claim he is unaware of any effort by the department to investigate the damage beyond taking photos and pieces of granite on Sept. 15.
He also wrote the fund has identified a person of interest, whom they have notified the police about and not attempted to contact on their own.
“Failing to make an effort to catch perpetrators gives them (and us) the impression that the malicious destruction of monuments and memorials to war veterans, what are nationally renowned works of art, may continue with impunity,” Yellott wrote.
Any payments would be in addition to attorney's fees for a recent civil suit waged by the Monument Fund over Charlottesville City Council votes to remove the statues of Thomas "Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee.
The plaintiffs, supported in-part financially by the Monument Fund, largely prevailed against the city, receiving a permanent injunction preventing the removal of the statues and will be awarded attorneys fees.
Though the plaintiffs have requested approximately $600,000 in fees, Moore said Tuesday that he expected to award a smaller sum. However, due to the number of cases currently before him, Moore said he did not expect to issue an order before November.
Since the trial ended, the granite bases of the statues of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Robert E. Lee have been damaged twice. Both incidents currently are under investigation by the Charlottesville Police Department; no arrests have been made yet.
Following Tuesday’s hearing, Charles "Buddy" Weber, a plaintiff and spokesman for the Monument Fund, said an expert hired by the group to assess the damages estimated them to be “in excess of $10,000”.
Weber said he was surprised no one had been arrested for the blows to the statues, which based on the Fund’s expert assessment met the $1,000 required to charge someone with felony vandalism.
“If someone is arrested for the vandalism, then presumably they’ll have to pay for the damages and repairs,” Weber said. “Otherwise it’s probably going to be the taxpayers.”
What the repair process could look like from the city’s side remains unclear. City Spokesman Brian Wheeler declined to comment on the process and the letter Tuesday. Blair did not return a request for comment.
