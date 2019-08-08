A town of Orange man has been identified as the person killed in a Wednesday crash involving a car and a moped, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash on U.S. 15 near Sedwick Lane in Orange County killed Douglas G. Partin, 38, authorities said.
The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. when Partin turned left on his 2015 Honda moped from southbound U.S. 15 and into the path of a northbound 2018 Honda Accord, police said.
The Accord could not stop in time and struck the moped.
Partin, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The car driver, Sarah M. McLaughlin, 29, of Keswick, was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt.