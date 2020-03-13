Performances and other entertainment offerings are being canceled or postponed throughout Central Virginia for the rest of March to help people avoid possible contact with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Many events already are in the process of being rescheduled. Before venturing out, however, it's always a good idea to check with the venue to make sure the event you want to attend is continuing as planned.
The Front Porch: frontporchcville.org
All operations are being suspended until further notice. Concerts set for March and April, as well as the Spring Block Party, will be rescheduled; dates will be announced later. Full-time staff members will work from home.
On an upbeat note, private lessons remain available via Skype, and new students are welcome. If you are studying a musical instrument, consider devoting down time that may come your way to practicing more, which will make your teacher happy.
At this time, the spring session of classes is expected to begin as planned on April 13.
Jefferson Theater: jeffersontheater.com
All upcoming performances through March 21 have been postponed. Other postponements as of Friday afternoon include the Colony House show on March 24 and the Rush Tribute on March 27. New dates will be announced.
The Southern Cafe and Music Hall: thesoutherncville.com
Saturday's Talk to Me: A Chris Alan Crowd Work Show has been postponed. A new date will be determined.
IX Art Park: ixartpark.com
The final two performances of "Nightcleaning" by Denise Stewart will be livestreamed. If you purchased a ticket, a link will be emailed to you so you can watch the performance from home.
The Winter Farmers Market will continue as scheduled on Saturday and March 21.
Future Prom, set for March 20, and Bollywood Dance Party, set for March 21, have been postponed.
Charlottesville Salsa Club has canceled its weekly Sunday Salsa and Wednesday Bachata Fusion gatherings at IX until further notice.
Ticket holders to IX Art Park events may consider unused tickets to be donations to the IX Art Park Foundation, request refunds or receive vouchers for tickets to future events.
Oratorio Society of Virginia: oratoriosociety.org
Saturday's Together in Song rehearsal and concert have been postponed. Ticket holders may request refunds or convert their purchases into tax-deductible donations to the ensemble.
Paramount Theater: theparamount.net
In addition to event changes announced Thursday, the Chris Janson — Real Friends Tour event has been rescheduled for June 4.
The Cavalier Symphony Orchestra Presents: New Horizons has been postponed.
"Diane Rehm: When My Time Comes," set for April 9, has been canceled.
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: virginia.edu/coronavirus
All performing arts and visual arts events have been canceled through April 5. Symphony subscribers and everyone who purchased single tickets for the March 21 and 22 concerts will be contacted by the symphony office.
Live Arts: livearts.org
The remaining performances of "Men on Boats" have been canceled. Tickets purchased for the rest of the run may be exchanged for tickets to upcoming shows later in the season or turned into tax-deductible donations to Live Arts.
The building will remain open, and production work will continue for upcoming shows, but all classes, workshops, events, rehearsals and performances are canceled for the rest of March.
University of Virginia Department of Drama: drama.virginia.edu
Upcoming productions of "Once Upon a Mattress" and "Aliens, Immigrants & Other Eviildoers" have been canceled. All other events, including the Spring Dance Concert and Black Monologues, have been suspended and remain in limbo until April 5, which means rehearsals may not continue in the meantime. The UVa Arts Box Office is closed. Details about single tickets and subscriptions will be released as they becomes available.
Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale: jmrlfriends.org
The annual sale, originally set for April 4 to 12, is being postponed and will be rescheduled. Donations will be accepted during the meantime at jmrlfriends.org.
New Dominion Bookshop: ndbookshop.com
All events scheduled for the rest of March will be postponed, except for the book clubs.
A new date will be determined for Saturday's "The Heart is a Drowning Object" event.
The "More Truly and More Strange" book launch with Lisa Russ Spaar, set for March 25, has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 9.
Marva Barnett's book launch for "To Love is to Act," originally set for March 28, will be at 4 p.m. May 9.
Saturday Storytime and the University of Virginia MFA Reading Series booth will be canceled through April 5.
UVa Creative Writing Program: creativewriting.virginia.edu
The reading by David Means on Tuesday and the Creative Program Alumni Reading on Thursday have been canceled.
