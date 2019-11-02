In addition to state House and Senate seats, area voters have a multitude of choices to make in Tuesday's general election with many municipal positions up for grabs in Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties.
Buckingham
Buckingham County voters have a slate of candidates challenging incumbents for the county's Board of Supervisors. In District 1, Robert H. Scarbrough Jr. and William F. "Buster" Martin are running against incumbent Robert C. "Bobby" Jones; all are independents. In District 3, independent candidates David Wade Ball and Wilbert M. "Esau" Dean are running against incumbent Republican Donald R. "Don" Matthews. In District 4, Democrat Thomas Jordan Miles III is challenging the independent incumbent, E. Morgan Dunnavant.
In the Peter Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District, H. Nelson Bailey is running for one of two open seats. The seats are currently held by James F. McDaniel Jr. and Kevin Earl Dunn, who are both seeking re-election. Each candidate is a registered independent.
Commissioner of Revenue Stephanie D. Love; Commonwealth's Attorney E.M. Wright Jr.; County Sheriff W.G. "Billy" Kidd Jr.; and Treasurer Christy L. Christian face no opposition in the election. Each is an independent candidate.
In Dillwyn, four incumbents are seeking re-election to the six-member Town Council. All six seats are up for grabs, but only incumbents Gilbert W. "Waco" Reams, Karen Sue Frable-Moss, Sharon J. Baker and Tora L. "Tonya" Jones are running. Each is an independent.
Dillwyn Mayor Linda Venable Paige, an independent, also is running unopposed.
For the county school board, only one candidate is running for each district. Jacky Newton, Joii West Goodman, Sherry S. Ragland, T.W. "Hut" Hutcherson Jr. and Theresa D. Bryant are running for re-election. Rachel M. Castello-Dunn and Pamela P. Morris are running for the two open seats.
All school board elections in Virginia are nonpartisan.
Fluvanna
In Fluvanna County, voters will have three choices for county treasurer, with incumbent Linda H. Lenherr facing competition from Ben L. Hudson and Kim P. Oliver-Hyland. Each is an independent.
Incumbents in the other county offices up for election this year face no competition. They are Commissioner of Revenue A.M. "Mel" Sheridan Jr.; Commonwealth's Attorney Jeffrey W. Haislip; Fork Union District Supervisor Mozell H. Booker; Palmyra District Supervisor Patricia B. Eager; Fork Union District School Board member Perrie J. Johnson; Sheriff Eric B. Hess; and Soil and Water Conservation Directors Angus A. Murdock and Tom Pratley. Each is an independent.
James B. Kelley is running solo for the Palmyra District School Board slot, which is being vacated by Brenda Pace. Perrie J. Johnson is running for re-election for the Fork Union District seat.
Greene
Greene County residents will see three contested supervisor races, a packed race for clerk of court and contested races for commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff.
For commonwealth's attorney, incumbent Matthew Hardin, a Republican, will face Edwin "Win" Consolvo, an independent who is currently an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Louisa County. Hardin first ran for office in 2017 during a special election.
In the Monroe District, incumbent Supervisor David L. Cox, an independent, is being challenged by Steve Bowman, a Republican who previously served as a mayor of a town in New York.
Cox and a Stanardsville man were charged with felony counts of grand larceny in May for allegedly farming illegally on county land. A two-day jury trial is currently set for December.
Two independents are vying for the Ruckersville District seat on the Board of Supervisors, Davis M. Lamb and Tom J. Flynn. And for the at-large seat, incumbent independent Dale R. Herring is being challenged by Republican James K. Murphy Jr.
Brenda Compton resigned earlier this year as the county's clerk of court. Amber L. Knight, Steve G. Keene, Susan E. Birckhead and Piper D. Doeppe are running for the seat. Doeppe is a Republican, while the other three candidates are independents.
In the sheriff's race, Steven S. Smith, an independent who has served for eight years, is being challenged by Spurgeon W. "Billy" Wade III, a Republican who works for the Albemarle County Police Department, and Kenneth R. Collier Sr, an independent.
Collier is currently being sued by several state agencies who say he has operated an illegal dumping site on his land in Ruckersville for years.
In the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, Philip C. Morris and Robert E. Runkel, both independents, are running for re-election unopposed. County Treasurer Stephanie Allen Deal, an independent, also is running unopposed.
For the School Board, Todd Michael Sansom is running for the Monroe District, Sharon L. Mack is running for re-election to the Ruckersville District, and incumbent board member Harry A. Daniel is running for re-election to the at-large seat against Jason M. Tooley.
Louisa
In Louisa County, a host of elected officials are running alone, including Commonwealth's Attorney Republican R.E. "Rusty" McGuire; Treasurer Henry B. Wash; Supervisor Willie Gentry Jr. in the Cuckoo District; and Supervisor Eric F. Purcell, who previously served on the board from 2004 to 2008, in the Louisa District.
Incumbent Republican R.T. "Toni" Williams Jr. is running against Bernie Hill Jr., an independent, in the Jackson District.
C. Edward "Ed" Kube Jr. and Michelle Covert, both independents, are seeking seats on Mineral's Town Council.
Sheriff Ashland Fortune is retiring after 55 years in law enforcement. His chief deputy, Donnie Lowe, is seeking to become his replacement, and is running as a Republican. Independent candidate Troy Cooper Painting, a local contractor, also is running.
A contested commissioner of revenue race will pit incumbent independent Stacey Coleman Fletcher against D.E. "Dan" Braswell, a Republican, and Charles A. Rosson, an independent.
In the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District, Grosvenor Merle-Smith, Patricia D. "Pat" Willis and Stephen J. Lucas, who is the incumbent, are running for two seats.
For the School Board, Stephen C. Harris, Frances B. Goodman and W. A. "Billy" Seay Jr. are running for re-election.
Madison
Madison County voters will decide between three candidates for sheriff, including incumbent Erik J. Weaver, who is seeking his fifth term. Lonnie Tuthill Jr., a forensic investigator with the Greene County Sheriff's Office, and Brandon Lillard, an FBI detective, are vying with him for the job. Each is running as an independent.
On the Board of Supervisors, incumbent Charlotte L. Hoffman, who currently holds the at-large seat, will face Carlton Mayo "Carty" Yowell. Both are independents.
Commonwealth's Attorney Clarissa T. Berry, Commissioner of Revenue Brian L. Daniel and Treasurer Stephanie Gail Murray are running unopposed.
In the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, incumbents Lynn N. Graves and Stephen R. Hill are running for re-election.
For the School Board's at-large seat, voters will choose between incumbent board member Karen Mason Allen, an independent, and Angela H. Eichelberger, also an independent.
Nelson
In Nelson County, Board of Supervisors incumbent Larry D. Saunders is running for a third term in the South District seat and Robert "Skip" Barton Jr. is running for the seat for the first time. Newcomer J. David Parr is running unopposed in the West District.
Sheriff David W. Hill, an independent who is wrapping up his first term, is running against Daniel B. Jones, a former sheriff's lieutenant and military police officer. Jones is running as a Republican.
Angi Hicks, a Democrat, is running unopposed for re-election as the county treasurer. Daniel Lee Rutherford, a Republican who was first elected in 2015, is running unopposed for commonwealth's attorney, and newcomer Pamela C. Campbell, a Democrat, is unopposed for commissioner of revenue.
In the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water District, four independent candidates — David L. Collins, Kelsey A. Cowger, Mark H. Campbell and W.F. "Bill" Plyler II — are running for two open seats.
For the School Board, Ceasar N. Perkins is running for re-election to the South District seat and Shannon Rothgeb Powell is running unopposed for the West District seat.
Orange
There are no contested elections for the Orange County Board of Supervisors, commissioner of revenue, soil and water conservation directors, sheriff, treasurer or School Board, but longtime Commonwealth's Attorney Diana Wheeler O'Connell is facing a challenge from S. Page Higginbotham III, an attorney and cattle farmer. Both are running as independents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.