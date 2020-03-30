After today’s column, John Nelson’s Mystery Plant column will be taking a break during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus interruption.
Nelson, retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, will continue to make plant identification services available to readers. Email your questions to johnbnelson@sc.rr.com, or mail your plant specimens to 3801 Duncan St., Columbia, SC 29205.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.