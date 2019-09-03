The Albemarle-Charlottesville branch of the NAACP has announced two September events, including its annual Freedom Fund Banquet.
The organization will hold its monthly branch meeting Monday, hosting Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci as its guest speaker. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held in the media center of Burley Middle School, 901 Rose Hill Drive.
The Freedom Fund Banquet is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the DoubleTree Hotel, 990 Hilton Heights Road.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. with a silent auction and a cash bar in the hotel lobby. The program will begin at 7 p.m., with dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Dr. Marcus L. Martin, professor emeritus in medicine at the University of Virginia and retired vice president and chief officer for diversity and equity, will be the guest speaker.
Among those who will be recognized are the winner of the Virginia Banks Carrington Humanitarian Award, the UVa School of Nursing’s “Hidden Nurses” program, the 2019 scholarship recipient, Charles Alexander — a motivational speaker known as Mr. Alex-Zan — and members of a newly formed youth group.
For more information, contact the branch at naacp1947@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.