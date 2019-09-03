The Albemarle-Charlottesville branch of the NAACP has announced two September events, including its annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

The organization will hold its monthly branch meeting Monday, hosting Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci as its guest speaker. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held in the media center of Burley Middle School, 901 Rose Hill Drive.

The Freedom Fund Banquet is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the DoubleTree Hotel, 990 Hilton Heights Road.

The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. with a silent auction and a cash bar in the hotel lobby. The program will begin at 7 p.m., with dinner at 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Marcus L. Martin, professor emeritus in medicine at the University of Virginia and retired vice president and chief officer for diversity and equity, will be the guest speaker.

Among those who will be recognized are the winner of the Virginia Banks Carrington Humanitarian Award, the UVa School of Nursing’s “Hidden Nurses” program, the 2019 scholarship recipient, Charles Alexander — a motivational speaker known as Mr. Alex-Zan — and members of a newly formed youth group.

For more information, contact the branch at naacp1947@gmail.com

