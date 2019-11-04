A vehicular wreck near the St. Anne’s-Belfield Upper School has closed Ivy Road and disrupted the city of Charlottesville’s natural gas services for neighborhoods west of city limits, according to a news release from the city.
Customers in portions of Albemarle County will not have natural gas service Monday evening and city utility workers will need to visit every residence and business to turn off gas service overnight, the release said.
Impacted neighborhoods include Boar’s Head, Ednam Forest, Old Ivy Road, U-Heights, Farmington, Belair and Broomley Road.
The city will start repairing the natural gas regulator station overnight, however gas services are not expected to be restored until Tuesday, during daytime hours at the earliest. Customers will be without hot water and heat if they are powered by natural gas.
There are no precautionary measures that need to be taken at customer homes and businesses, the release said. City staff will be present overnight in all impacted neighborhoods.
The two occupants of the truck were not injured and first responders and utility workers remained on the scene as of late Monday night.
Customers with questions can call gas dispatch at (434) 970-3800.
The city will provide further updates as information becomes available on social media and at charlottesville.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.