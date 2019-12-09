Central Virginia TV stations CBS19 and NBC29 will transfer to new frequencies by Jan. 17.
According to a news release, the transition is part of a scheduled shift to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services.
Cable and satellite subscribers won’t be affected by the change. Households using an over-the-air antenna will need to rescan their television.
For more information, visit fcc.gov/TVrescan or call (888) 225-5322 and press 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.