Central Virginia TV stations CBS19 and NBC29 will transfer to new frequencies by Jan. 17.

According to a news release, the transition is part of a scheduled shift to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services.

Cable and satellite subscribers won’t be affected by the change. Households using an over-the-air antenna will need to rescan their television.

For more information, visit fcc.gov/TVrescan or call (888) 225-5322 and press 6.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments