The state medical examiner has identified to two elderly Nelson County residents who were found dead in their home after an October house fire in Wingina.

Herbert L. Goolsby, 79, and Shirley M. Tinnell, 81, were found dead on Oct. 23 after Nelson County Fire and Rescue personnel extinguished the flames at their home in the 1000 block of Hunting Lodge Road, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Virginia State Police say the cause and origin of the fire has not been determined but that the cause does not appear to be suspicious.

The fire was reported at 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire and assisted in the investigation, state police said. The investigation is ongoing.

