Virginia State Police have identified a Norwood woman as the person killed in a July 30 wreck on U.S. 29 in Nelson County.
Gail J. Mankie, 70, died at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.
State police say the crash at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Northside Lane in Lovingston happened when Mankie's 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, traveling south on U.S. 29, made a left turn to Northside Lane. As the car pulled across the northbound lanes, it went into the the path of a northbound tractor-trailer. Unable to stop in time, the truck slammed into the side of the Chevrolet.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Nathan L. Creason, 33, of Russiaville, Indiana, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.