LOVINGSTON — The Nelson Memorial Library expansion project is moving right along.
The construction of the addition, essentially doubling the size of the current library, is making progress despite some weather issues, according to Susan Huffman, branch manager.
Huffman said the roof on the current library has been redone as planned and as soon as weather allows, the roof on the expansion should be completed. Construction crews have finished insulating the building and have put up plasterboard. Huffman said most of the HVAC work has been completed. The paving in front of the library will have to wait until spring due to cold temperatures, she said.
“It’s sometimes an adventure to find the front door, but we are open every day,” she said.
When it comes time to start repair work on the current library, hopefully by February, Huffman said a temporary closure announcement will be made to the public.
Fundraising efforts for the work continue. To get a Perry Foundation grant of $100,000, the Grow Nelson Library group must raise $150,000 by July. Huffman said the group is about two-thirds of the way there.
The expansion project is set to be completed by June.
