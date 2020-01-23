Piedmont Virginia Community College has officially launched its Network2Work program in Louisa County.
In a Thursday press release, the school said the program will officially expand on Jan. 29.
The program grew out of Ridge Schuyler’s Orange Dot report at the Chamber of Commerce, which found that one in five families in Charlottesville don’t make enough money to be self-sufficient.
The program helps job seekers gain skills and resources needed to find quality jobs.
Network2Work partners with nearly 100 employers with jobs in Charlottesville and Albemarle County that pay at least $25,000 a year. After Louisa County, it also plans to expand to Greene County.
Officials have said the program is on pace to serve 500 people this year.
"We know that there are job seekers determined to find quality jobs that provide family-sustaining wages, and we know that Louisa has many employers equally determined to find their next great employee," Schuyler, dean of PVCC’s Community Self-Sufficiency Programs, said in the press release.
Through the program, Network2Work peers and mentors sit down and work through various barriers, including legal issues, transportation problems and health care. The program then outlines manageable steps to solve those issues and even offers loaner cars and scholarships to help bridge gaps.
The program will be formally launched during information sessions at the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 29. Sessions are scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m., 2 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
Potential attendees are asked to register in advance at louisachamber.org by selecting the Calendar of Events menu dropdown.
