Diversifying the teacher workforce is a “shared challenge,” said Stephanie van Hover, chair of the curriculum, design and special education program at the University of Virginia.
“We’re brainstorming everything we can do,” she said.
Recently, UVa's Curry School, along with other teacher education programs in Virginia, received approval to create a new undergraduate degrees in education. Previously, teacher candidates had to earn a bachelor's degree and a master’s in order to become certified.
The shorter program won’t be as costly to prospective teachers and will help local schools by getting students into the workforce more quickly, local school officials said. Removing those barriers could encourage students from diverse backgrounds to consider teacher as a profession.
In 2017, the state’s Task Force on Diversifying Virginia’s Educator Pipeline recommended changing the degree program, among several other solutions.
“When combined with low teacher pay, the high cost of training is a powerful deterrent for young people considering a future in the teaching profession,” the task force wrote in its report.
Van Hover said the change will allow the Curry School to recruit high school students directly and to build a stronger bridge between UVa and community colleges.
“We’re really seeing more high school students in the hallway than ever before,” she said, pointing to the new degree program as a reason.
The Curry School currently is admitting students for the program, which will start next year. Van Hover said the undergraduate program is key to other efforts aimed at bringing in more diverse teachers.
“We’re slogging our way through a difficult problem,” she said.
Local school divisions also are brainstorming ways to change their teacher demographics. Looking ahead to next school year, Albemarle officials want to host a minority recruitment fair and a teacher workshop, potentially partnering with the city schools on those events.
Daphne Keiser, director of educator quality for Albemarle County, said the fair and workshop would focus on developing relationships with prospective candidates and attracting them to the division.
The fair would give candidates “an up-close and personal view of our schools, staff and community,” she said during a presentation at Thursday’s School Board meeting. “We would also be able to offer early contracts to candidates during this event, which would be beneficial in attracting and gaining the best candidates.”
The workshop would be open to college students and give them a chance to learn from veteran teachers about the division and receive other information that would be helpful to their first year of teaching, Daphne Keiser said. The veteran teachers participating also could serve as mentors for the prospective teachers.
“This event would give prospective teachers a good idea of what we do are all about and what we value as a school division, as well as give candidates a sense of whether our division would be a good match,” she said.
This year, Albemarle County partnered with the Curry School to start a fellows program. Curry School students in the program would work and be paid as a teacher assistant or co-teacher in Albemarle County as part of their clinical experience.
Four fellows are working in Albemarle this year at Broadus Wood, Cale, Meriwether Lewis and Woodbrook elementary schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.