For Stephanie Carter, overseeing the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center is a natural fit and something she’s been working toward throughout her career.
Carter grew up in grandmom’s beauty shop and her dad worked in long-haul trucking. As an educator, she’s taught computer software classes and served as the career and technical education director in Charlottesville City Schools, as well as in Mecklenburg County. She likes the hands-on nature and relevancy of CTE.
“If you understand why you are doing something, it really makes learning relevant, which makes it fun and engaging,” she said. “I think it sparks curiosity. I think it sparks passion when you figure something out instead of just learning facts or just getting the surface level of information.”
Carter, who is starting her first year as CATEC director, has big plans for the school that serves Charlottesville and Albemarle high school students. She wants CATEC to become a skilled trades academy that would be a statewide model.
“I really want CATEC to become a place that our kids feel ownership of, that's really student-centered, and that we are providing academic instruction that's seamlessly integrated into the trades,” she said. “That’s my big, grand vision.”
A first step of this plan is to find a way to integrate math instruction into CATEC programs. At the center’s board meeting Aug. 13, members approved using $84,000 of fund balance to hire a math integration specialist.
CATEC is jointly operated by the Albemarle County and Charlottesville school divisions, and a board composed of School Board members and superintendents from both systems oversees the center.
Carter said the specialist will be tasked with developing a plan for how students can earn a math credit while taking a CATEC class.
“I want to see CATEC move in a direction where students are learning academic content extremely deeply because they are applying it to what they are doing in their trade class,” she said.
The Virginia Department of Education would have to approve the class changes in order to offer math credit. CATEC officials would have to demonstrate how the curriculum meets state standards.
In addition to math, she said CATEC staff members also want to find a way to provide students with other academic content and elective offerings, such as foreign language.
“We don't want to ever be a place that takes opportunities away from kids,” she said. “We want to make sure that we are able to provide them as much as possible.”
Carter is CATEC’s seventh director in the last 10 years. She previously served as principal of Buford Middle School and helped to open the city’s Lugo-McGinness Academy. She said those different experiences have prepared her for CATEC.
Carter replaced Daphne Keiser, who was named the director of educator quality in Albemarle County after three years at the center.
Keiser’s tenure was marked by a growth in enrollment, a trend that has continued into this school year. As of the Aug. 13 meeting, nearly 300 students were expected to attend, and that number was expected to increase. All but four of CATEC’s programs were full and several had waitlists.
Carter told board members that she would present a plan to them to serve students on the waitlist.
“There are space constraints, but there's space at CATEC,” she said in an interview. “We just have to be creative about how we use it. But really, the biggest challenge is hiring and finding an industry professional that wants to make a transition into becoming a teacher.”
At the Aug. 13 board meeting, Carter presented her 90-day plan, which entailed engaging the community, developing an action plan and strategically planning. She said her brain has been firing with ideas for CATEC.
“I'm constantly thinking about what I've learned and what I know and where we need to go,” she said.
This year, she said the leadership team will be looking at barriers to student involvement, such as transportation and class credits, and figuring how to overcome those barriers.
“I think that the enrollment is there for CATEC,” she said. “It's just waiting to be harnessed and for us to put a plan in place for them to come.”
She said her main goal is to promote CATEC as a positive place and an affordable and accessible resource for the community.
“I think that CATEC provides need for some kids that you cannot get in a school with 1,800 kids. It's a special place,” she said. “It's a really special place that provides kids a lot of opportunities.”
