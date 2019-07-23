A manager at the Monticello Area Community Action Agency has been promoted to director of the local Head Start.
Melissa Carter, who has served as education, disability and mental health manager for MACAA, will oversee the 11 Head Start classrooms in the area. Carter previously has worked in leaderships at Sylvan Learning Center, Rainbow Child Care Center and ARC of the Piedmont.
Head Start, a federal preschool program for low-income families, is one of several programs offered by MACAA to help families in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson.
Other MACAA programs include Hope House, Project Discovery, and Rural Outreach.