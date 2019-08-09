A portion of the front lawn of the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road could be used for demonstrations and other First Amendment activities in the future.
The county is looking to change its policy on the public’s use of its county office buildings and front lawn, and the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday reviewed a draft of the new policy.
“The objectives from the draft rules that are before you improve clarity and comprehensiveness,” County Attorney Greg Kamptner said.
The current “Community Use of County Facilities Policy” was first adopted in 1982, and governs the public’s use of the County’s Office Buildings on McIntire Road and Fifth Street.
The policy has been amended many times, including last October, when the board changed the public’s use of the parking lots at the McIntire Road County Office Building.
The proposed new policy is titled “Rules for the Public’s Use of the County Office Buildings and Their Grounds,” and the draft document presented to the board was 18 pages plus five appendices.
Major proposed changes include opening a portion of the front lawn of the McIntire Road building grounds for the public to exercise First Amendment rights; limiting the days and times that rooms in the county office buildings would be available for non-government related public use to 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and designating which areas are public forums, limited public forums and nonpublic forums.
The appendices, which included maps of the county office buildings, a portion of the county code and documents titled “The First Amendment and Speakers at Public Meetings” and “Guidance on Whether Speech or Behavior at a Public Meeting is Disruptive,” were not included with the meeting documents. Kamptner said they will be attached to the final proposed rules.
The rules would designate a small portion of the front lawn area of the McIntire Road building as a place where the public could exercise First Amendment rights. “Area 1,” as the space is noted in the draft rules, would be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. without the need for a permit or reservation; sound amplification equipment would be restricted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and during county or school division night meetings; and any displays, monuments and signs would have to be attended to at all times.
Obstructing sidewalks, open flames, alcoholic beverages, commercial activity and camping would be prohibited in the “area 1” space, and on the rest of the lawn.
During the meeting, Kamptner said “First Amendment auditors” came to county property in December.
A 23-minute video posted on YouTube in January by Brian Hubbell, whose about section says “a voice for the defense of liberty and a stand against government tyranny,” shows a man filming himself walking through the McIntire Road building and his interactions with county staff.
While he’s in the Albemarle County Public Schools portion of the building, he declines to sign in, and staff call police.
A county staff member Hubbell knows approaches him and asks why he’s making this video and others like it.
“The interest is in exercising my rights and that’s it,” Hubbell replies.
In the new proposed policy, certain hallways are open for “selective access,” which is limited to to conduct county or school division business, invitees, people attending a public meeting and “persons otherwise authorized to be in the County Office Building to attend an authorized use by an organization.” Photography and audio recording are permitted, the rules say, but for First Amendment analysis, hallways are considered “nonpublic forums.”
Supervisor Diantha McKeel said it seemed like there were mixed messages in terms of limiting the room retails to Tuesdays through Thursdays for non-government related groups if they were going to let government-related groups, or “invitees,” to still use space on Mondays and Fridays.
“If we have one group in here on a Monday evening because they’re an invitee, and our whole purpose is to try and make ourselves more efficient, then it seems like, to me, we’re working in cross purposes,” she said.
Kamptner said the proposed policy is still being reviewed and is scheduled to be brought back to the board in October for a vote.