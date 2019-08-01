A $1 million grant will benefit research, teaching and community engagement efforts at the College of William & Mary and James Monroe’s Highland, including an oral history project to document the descendants of enslaved people who lived and worked on the sites.
Monroe was a senator, diplomat, governor of Virginia and the fifth U.S. president. His family home in Albemarle County, Highland, is owned by his alma mater, William & Mary.
Monroe owned 250 slaves throughout his lifetime, and freed only one, according to Highland’s website. Highland, which recently rediscovered the original site of Monroe’s home, hopes to use portions of the grant focused on oral histories and community engagement, in particular, to spur its work in creating exhibits and adding education on the impact of slavery.
“We feel that right now is the right time to reinterpret Highland in a real and authentic and inclusive way,” said Sara Bon-Harper, executive director of Highland.
The five-year grant will fund a project, called Sharing Authority to Remember and Re-Interpret the Past, from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2024.
Highland recently rediscovered the original site of Monroe’s home. Researchers are already in the midst of an oral history project; the Mellon funds will help Highland talk with descendants of people enslaved on the property and use their expertise to guide future research and exhibits.
In the 1820s, Monroe sold Highland and many of the estate’s enslaved people; some remained in Central and Northern Virginia, and about 24 were sold to a plantation in Florida for $5,000.
Some descendants currently live just miles away from Highland; the organization didn’t know about them until they reached out to Highland to confirm their heritage. Two researchers engaged in a project to trace genealogies also are working to connect Virginia and Florida descendants.
Museums and historic sites don’t have to just explain the past with archival materials, Bon-Harper said; oral histories are a way to show how history still affects the present.
“It’s a way of coming together over shared history, some of which is contested and some of which is painful,” she said.
The project is also part of an effort at William & Mary’s main campus in Williamsburg, which for the past decade has researched its history through the Lemon Project. Parts of the research will be incorporated into a Memorial to African Americans Enslaved by William & Mary, and directors plan an undergraduate course that will be taught both at Highland and in Williamsburg.
Justin Reid, who co-founded the Lemon Project when he was a student at W&M, said he believes both descendants and institutions are more interested now in collaborating to discuss history in a fair and equitable way.
“I do believe this is the right time to be doing this work,” he said of the team assembled to work on the project and of its commitment to let descendants and minority communities lead the work.
The work also comes at a time of renewed attention to Virginia’s Founding Fathers’ and flagship institutions’ dependence on slavery.
The University of Virginia, which will unveil a Memorial to Enslaved Laborers soon, also recently announced an effort to identify living descendants of the thousands of enslaved people who built the university.
Montpelier and Monticello are also in the midst of efforts to add to their discussion of, respectively, James Madison’s and Thomas Jefferson’s support of slavery and incorporate the expertise of living descendants.