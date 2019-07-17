New Hill Development Corp. will host a series of virtual town hall meetings about housing, job markets, cultural diversity and more through the end of the month.
The organization is an African American-led social enterprise with a mission to build avenues of upward mobility. New Hill recently received a donation from the city of Charlottesville to conduct community outreach and create a small area plan for the Starr Hill neighborhood.
Each discussion is structured over a 48-hour period, and the most important topics will be repeated in future discussion blocks to give more people a chance to weigh in. Discussions will be held twice a week starting at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and remain open until 9 p.m. on Thursdays. An alternate discussion time is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sundays to 9 p.m. Mondays.
The Pnyka app and website, where the discussions will be based, can also split people up into smaller subgroups based on people’s interests and their responses in order to foster civil and constructive dialogue. Those interested can sign up to participate in discussion topics at cville.pnyka.com.
A schedule of all town hall topics can be found at newhilldev.org.