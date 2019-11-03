New Hill Development Corp. is poised to present a plan to turn Charlottesville's Starr Hill neighborhood into a vibrant commercial, residential and cultural area while maintaining its sense of community.
The plan, which will be discussed at the the City Council’s meeting Monday, focuses much of Starr Hill’s future on the City Yard property.
New Hill was created in 2018 as a community initiative to spur investment in the Starr Hill area and Vinegar Hill, a historically African American neighborhood that was razed by the city in the 1960s.
The plan focuses on an area bounded by Preston Avenue to the north, Ridge/McIntire to the east, the CSX railroad to the south and the Norfolk Southern railroad to the west.
Last year, the council donated $500,000 to New Hill for the effort, which could be incorporated into the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
The plan, about 80 pages in length, focuses on redeveloping City Yard, adding housing and enhancing the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.
The neighborhood is 47.7 acres and home to about 235 people. Its population has increased by 37% since 2010, a quicker rate than other areas of the city.
“A cornerstone of a growing Starr Hill community is the City Yard property,” the plan says.
City Yard is a roughly 10-acre public works lot off Preston Avenue near downtown.
The plan calls for the city to vacate the property and for a massive redevelopment to ensue.
The revamped property could hold 685,000 square feet of commercial and residential space plus 132,000 square feet of parking.
The plan calls for 82 to 255 townhouses and apartments affordable to those who make 50% to 80% of the city’s median income, which the plan states is about $50,000.
The redevelopment would be centered on a “mission-aligned” focus on workforce development.
The property would include rooftop venues for restaurants and entertainment. The plan also stretches outward and calls for a reworking of the Brown’s Cleaners, CenturyLink and Wendy’s properties to create higher density.
According to the plan, construction on the massive redevelopment could support 790 jobs and bring $38.4 million of investment.
The finalized property could support 615 jobs and $32.5 million of investment.
“While City Yard represents a genuine opportunity for new affordable housing as part of a mixed-use development, Starr Hill’s existing residential neighborhood must be sustained and strengthened,” the plan states.
Moving out from City Yard, the plan focuses on a stretch of property along Brown Street, which it says could hold 10 to 46 residential units. The plan emphasizes that the city or other organizations should contribute financing to encourage homeownership in the neighborhood.
Another tenet of the proposal is improvements to the Jefferson School to “amplify” its presence as an African American cultural hub, increasing its number of tenants and events.
It proposes a redesign of the school’s public park, surrounding art installations and an outdoor amphitheater. Under the redesign, the school’s parking deck would be expanded by two levels and 105 spaces.
Sprinkled throughout the plan are pedestrian improvements to emphasize connectivity between neighborhoods.
The plan proposes a redesign of Commerce and Fourth streets and enhancement of pedestrian crossings throughout the neighborhood.
It also calls for the improvement of Starr Hill Park with new landscaping, benches and playgrounds, and installation of pocket parks throughout the neighborhood.
Sacagawea work session
In other business, the council will receive an update ahead of a Nov. 15 work session on the fate of the West Main Street statue commemorating the Lewis and Clark expedition.
The council is planning a meeting with Native Americans and descendants of Shoshone interpreter Sacagawea to decide the statue’s fate and whether it should be replaced with another one.
The 1919 statue depicts explorers Meriwether Lewis, who was born in Albemarle County, and William Clark, accompanied by Sacagawea.
Opponents of the statue cite its depiction of Sacagawea in a crouching, subordinate position. Others say she is portrayed in her role as a tracker.
The statue’s fate is complicated by its role in the proposed West Main Streetscape project. As part of that project, the statue would move about 20 feet southwest to an area that would be transformed into a pocket park.
Dissolved committee
The council also will vote on a resolution to dissolve the Planning and Coordination Council and redefine the regional group.
The PACC was established in 1986 to bring together officials from Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia.
The council is composed of the city manager, county executive, two members of the City Council and the Board of Supervisors and two UVa administrators.
It originally was designed to avoid land-use decisions by one of the three government entities that would negatively impact the other two.
The group would be redesigned and be led primarily by staff members who would report to the City Council and Board of Supervisors at a joint meeting twice a year.
The new group would include the directors of the city’s Neighborhood Development Services and Public Works and Utilities departments; the directors of the county’s Community Development and Facility and Environmental Services departments; and UVa’s directors of facilities management operations and real estate and leasing services and UVa’s architect.
The new group, which would be called the Land Use and Environmental Planning Committee, would meet either every other month or quarterly.
