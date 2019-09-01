218 W. Market St.

A conceptual rendering shows a proposed nine-story apartment building as seen from McIntire Road. The Omni Charlottesville Hotel's parking garage is in the foreground.

 Bushman Dreyfus via city of Charlottesville.

A 101-foot-tall mixed-use building could be coming to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

Milestone Partners has submitted a special-use permit application to the city for the building on the site of the Artful Lodger.

According to city documents, the building would include commercial space, as well as studio and one-, two- and some three-bedroom apartments.

Heirloom is under contract to purchase the property, which is owned by Market Street Promenade LLC and valued at $3.2 million. The parcel is home to the Artful Lodger, The Livery and other small businesses.

The permit would allow for density of as many as 240 units per acre and a maximum height of 101 feet. With the size of the property, that would translate to a maximum of 134 units.

The zoning ordinance only allows a maximum height of 70 feet by-right and the developer would be able to construct 24 units.

A letter submitted to the city says the existing density would result in “large, expensive units geared to one segment of the residential market.”

Milestone Partners is behind the proposed 602-616 W. Main St. complex and the under-construction 600 W. Main St. property.

Prices for the latter development range from $1,499 for a studio apartment to $4,090 for a three-bedroom unit.

If the permit is approved, the existing building would be demolished.

The proposal doesn’t include affordable housing because, the letter says, none exists on site at the moment.

The proposal is expected to be discussed at a Planning Commission work session Sept. 24.

City hall reporter

Nolan Stout is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7274, nstout@dailyprogress.com, or @nstoutDP on Twitter and Facebook.

