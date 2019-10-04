Fluvanna County and Charlottesville law enforcement officials say they have not found credible evidence of a “credible threat” after investigating reports of threats made about Friday’s matchup between Fluvanna County High School and Charlottesville High School.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office made a statement on its Facebook page saying that they have not been able to track down any credible threats being made.

Both the sheriff’s office and Charlottesville Police Department were in on the investigation to social media post states.

