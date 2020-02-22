An early Saturday morning house fire displaced an Albemarle County family, but no one was injured, according to county officials.
Shortly after midnight, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the City of Charlottesville responded to a fire off Minor Drive in the Southwood Mobile Home Park.
The fire had spread throughout the whole house, officials said, but all occupants made it safely out.
The Fire Marshal's Office determined was the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical failure in the power panel box.
The family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, family and friends, according to a news release from Albemarle County.
