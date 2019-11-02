Nominations are now open for the 2020 Golden Apple Awards, which honor outstanding teachers in public and private schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville City.
Sponsored by Better Living Building Supply and Cabinetry, the program recognizes educators for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for their outstanding classroom performance and influence on the success of their students.
Honorees are selected for a Golden Apple based upon demonstrated excellence in the classroom, innovative instructional strategies and techniques, and involvement in their local community. Each year, one teacher is selected from each of the 40 public and private schools in the area.
Students, parents, educators and other members of the community may submit nominations.
Previous Golden Apple recipients are eligible for a second award providing that three years have elapsed since they received their award.
In addition to receiving a Golden Apple, and for the first time in the program’s history, every Golden Apple recipient also will earn a grant of $500, which can be used for classroom materials or to support the teacher’s professional development.
Kevin Castner, a former superintendent for Albemarle County Public Schools, again is chairing the selection committee for the awards, which also includes a parent council member from the city and county school divisions, retired principals and faculty members.
Nomination forms are available at individual schools or online at k12albemarle.org. The deadline for principals to receive nominations is Jan. 27.
A ceremony honoring the 2020 recipients will take place in May.
