Local photographer Norm Carter has won the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund award for his efforts on behalf of local nonprofits, especially those that support people with disabilities.

The award, in its sixth year, is named for Spicer, who retired in 2013 after serving as therapeutic recreation supervisor with Charlottesville's Department of Parks and Recreation. She was with the department for 33 years.

The award honors those involved in visual arts, music, writing, poetry, or motion, including dance.

Carter was credited by nominators for providing nonprofits with “high-quality photos to include on posters, presentations, PowerPoints and in memory books.”

He has photographed events for Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle, Bridgeline, Hospice of the Piedmont, Special Olympics and the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Adaptive Program.

He will be presented with the award at a ceremony from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. The event is open and free to the public but organizers ask those interested in attending to RSVP to Sarah Blech at blechs@charlottesville.org or (434) 970-3264.

