A North Garden man has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County on Saturday night.
Michael Wayne Viar, 23, was traveling southbound on Old Lynchburg Road when he crossed the center double yellow line, drove off the left side of the road and struck multiple trees, according to a news release from the Albemarle County Police Department.
Police arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m. Viar was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.