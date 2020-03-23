This is breaking news and will be updated.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday at his daily press briefing that the school year is over in Virginia.

"We are taking additional actions to keep Virginians safe," he said. "... We do not make these decisions lightly. COVID-19 is serious and we must act."

Virginia is the second state to shut down schools for the rest of the year as the global pandemic shows no signs of letting up.

Officials said they will issue guidance Tuesday on how online learning could continue during the closure and how students — such as graduating seniors — will receive credits.

"We want to make sure students who were on track to graduate can do so," Northam said.

Darah Bonham, principal of Albemarle High School, said on Twitter that the school will continue to work with seniors to wrap up the year and get them a diploma.

“I’m sorry we won’t be able to see you back this year,” he wrote.

Area school districts are awaiting that guidance from the state before making decisions about what learning will look like for the rest of the school year.

Greene County schools Superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh asked for patience from families as divisions staff make plans for learning to continue and look at next steps.

“This is disappointing on many levels, but the most important thing right now is that our students, staff, families and community remain safe,” Whitmarsh wrote in a letter to families. We are disheartened that we will not get to see our students in person each day, but school will continue in a different form while maintaining those connections that were created in our classrooms.”

Nearly every state has temporarily closed schools in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Experts have said a key way to beat the novel coronavirus is through extreme social distancing. To that end, state governments have ordered people to stay at home and closed nonessential businesses.

Northam warned Virginians Sunday that disruptions to everyday life would continue for months, not weeks.

Northam originally ordered schools to close through this Friday, but local school officials already have been planning for a much longer closure.

In the past week, local school districts have moved quickly to provide food to students, roll-out learning resources and needed technology such as Chromebooks, and stay connected with families online using a variety of tools.

The Charlottesville and Albemarle school divisions are not grading assignments or focusing yet on teaching new lessons online.

The school year was supposed to end June 5, and students were wrapping up the third quarter when Northam issued his first order.

“I never could have imagined this,” Albemarle County schools Superintendent Haas said in an interview last Friday. “It’s hard to grapple with.”

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education said it would waive federal testing requirements, paving the way for the cancelation of spring Standard of Learning exams.

James Lane, the state superintendent of education, said during the press briefing that his department's guidance will include a range of options that local districts can choose from. Those options could include extended the school year next year or embedding instruction into next year's classes.

VDOE has previously advised local districts that all services, programs and activities offered online must be accessible to all students, including those with disabilities, and that the districts should consider how distance learning would affect all student groups.

Before Northam’s Monday announcement, Charlottesville schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins wrote in a letter to families over the weekend that division staff are working to adjust to the new realities brought out by the closure.

“In other words, this is new and complicated, and we will not immediately transform our vibrant schools into fully formed distance-learning counterparts,” she wrote.

The division's plan for this week was for teachers to reach out to students and find out what additional supports they would need to participate in online learning.

“As we gain confidence online and extend resources as needed, we will ramp up our distance learning offerings,” Atkins wrote. “Along the way, we will make mistakes and learn — exactly what we expect our students to do. Let’s be patient and encouraging with one another — just as we expect of our teachers.”

During the initial closure, Charlottesville and Albemarle officials said they were continuing to pay all full-time and part-time regular employees.