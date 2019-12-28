Judith H. Walker, 77, of Charlottesville, Dec. 26, 2018. She served as general director of the Ash Lawn Opera for 23 years and started several successful programs, including the Opera Guild, Music at Twilight and Opera Connects for Teachers. She also served as president of the Junior League and vice president of both the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library board and the Charlottesville-University Symphony Orchestra board. She was a member of the Charlottesville Rotary Club, the Charlottesville Regional Tourism Council, Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Piedmont Council for the Arts.
George K. Kudravetz, 99, of Charlottesville, Jan. 1. He had a distinguished career in the U.S. military, serving in World War II, the Korean War and the Cold War. He trained pilots and later flew transport missions in Europe during World War II before working in military intelligence. After retiring in 1964, he served with the National Technical Information Service of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
John Ballard Syer, 79, of Charlottesville, Jan. 1. The University of Virginia graduate had a successful business career in the Tidewater area before becoming president of the UVa Alumni Association in 1993. During his tenure, he helped to create the Jefferson Trust, a source of discretionary funding for trustee-selected projects that has grown to more than $30 million in assets and $700,000 in annual grant funding.
George Welsh, 85, of Charlottesville, Jan. 2. The College Football Hall of Fame coach served as the head of the UVa team from 1982 to 2000. He had a 134-86-3 record at UVa and retired with more wins than any other Atlantic Coast Conference coach. He led the Cavaliers to their first bowl appearance in 1984, shared ACC titles in 1989 and 1995 and made 11 additional bowl appearances. When Welsh took over the program, the Cavaliers had had only two winning seasons in the previous 29 years.
Harold “Hal” Lee Trentham Jr., 69, of Midlothian, Jan. 3. A native Texan, he played football for UVa, lettering in 1969 and 1970 and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in religious studies.
Robert Bruce Mortell, 83, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jan. 4. He holds the UVa men’s basketball record for rebounds in a game and in a season and finished second in rebounds nationally during the 1959-60 season. He maintained a second home in Charlottesville and close friendships with former teammates.
Edward DeKalb Russell Jr., 85, of Charlottesville, Jan. 10. After working with the Campbell Soup Co. for nearly 20 years, he retired to Charlottesville and became an active volunteer in several nonprofit organizations. In 2000, he was named Volunteer of the Year by the Central Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross. In 2008, The Daily Progress named him a Distinguished Dozen for his volunteer work for the area’s Alzheimer’s Association. He was a member of the Charlottesville Council of the U.S. Navy League and the Jeffersonland Chorus.
Ret. U.S. Army Col. Leslie Cleveland “Buddy” LaFon Jr., 89, of Lynchburg, Jan. 11. He grew up in Charlottesville and attended UVa, playing football and lacrosse. He served in the Army from 1949 to 1975, earning five Bronze Stars and numerous other commendations, making him one of the five most decorated soldiers in Virginia.
Andrew D. Hart, Jr., 89, of Charlottesville, Jan. 13. A Charlottesville native, he served as an Army first lieutenant during the Korean War. He returned to the area in 1997 and was a founding member of the UVa College of Arts & Sciences Foundation; advisory director of the UVa Health System Heart and Vascular Center; member of the Miller Center of Public Affairs Foundation Board and Governing Council; board member of Charlottesville Tomorrow; and a trustee of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation.
Tamyra Turner, 73, of Charlottesville, Jan. 16. She was a Charlottesville School Board member who started the city’s Juneteenth celebration. She grew up in California and worked as an English professor at the University of California, Irvine; California State University, Long Beach; and Piedmont Virginia Community College. She served on the Charlottesville School Board from 1993 to 1996 and was involved in several community organizations, including the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. She was a charter member and former president and vice president of the Charlottesville chapter of The Links Inc., an international volunteer organization. She also served on the steering committee of the Virginia Festival of the Book for 16 years and helped to develop the festival’s African-American Literary Celebration brunch.
William Theodore Van Doren III, 70, of Albemarle, Jan. 20. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University, he was an editor at the Scott Meredith Literacy Agency. He later moved to Los Angeles and ghostwrote more than 50 books. He eventually returned to Virginia to work for publishing companies.
Charles Cannon, 73, of Nelson County, Jan. 24. He was an ordained monk in the Vedic Order of Sannyasins. He founded the Synchronicity Foundation for Modern Spirituality in Nelson County in 1983, where he provided meditation programs and taught The Holistic Life to people around the world.
Douglas Turner Day IV, 63, of Waynesboro, Jan. 26. He brought the National Folk Festival to Chattanooga, Tennessee, while director of the folklore program at Allied Arts of Greater Chattanooga. He was an executive director of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, the Southern Council for Folk Culture and a folklorist at the John C. Campbell Folk School.
Regina Dixon, 66, of Charlottesville, Jan. 27. She was one of 12 African American students to integrate Charlottesville City Schools. After attending Venable, Dixon moved to East Orange, New Jersey, where she graduated from high school in 1970. She worked as a travel agent for Eastern Airlines and spent the last few years employed by Carlson Wagonlit Travel, a Department of Defense contractor.
Ralph L. Feil, 73, of Charlottesville, Jan. 27. He was a founding partner in the firm of Feil, Pettit and Williams. He was a U.S. magistrate from 1974 to 1978, a member and former president of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Bar Association, served on and was chairman of the 7th District Ethics Committee and was a member of the Virginia Bar Association, the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, the American Bar Association and the Thomas Jefferson American Inn of Court.
William “Bill” Lee Eure, 88, of Williamsburg, Jan. 28. In 1986, he became chairman of the board of Eure Communications, which owned WINA-AM, WWWV-FM and WQMZ-FM in Charlottesville.
Mark Fischer, 54, of Louisa County, Feb. 17. The five-time Jefferson District Coach of the Year spent 12 seasons in charge of the Louisa County High School Lions and amassed 96 victories in two stints with the program. He guided the Lions to three undefeated seasons and led the team to state championship game appearances in 2006 and 2017. In 2017, the Louisa school division’s athletic department renamed the football field in his honor.
William Conrad von Raab, 77, of Charlottesville, Feb. 20. He was commissioner of the U.S. Customs Service during the Reagan administration. In his later years, he lived on his farm in Madison and was an active member of the Piedmont Environmental Council.
Donald Edward “Don” Waugh, 85, of Orange, Feb. 24. He and his wife, Marcelline, took the family business, Waugh Enterprises, and built it into a landmark destination, selling anything from farm implements to cars. He acquired a Harley-Davidson franchise in 1976 and established a local Harley Owners Group that still has hundreds of members.
Robert C. Vaughan III, 74, of Charlottesville, March 6. He was the founder of the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, today known as Virginia Humanities, and led the organization for 43 years. The organization quickly became regarded as the most successful and influential such group in the country. Vaughan helped to develop a wide range of programs to educate and broaden Virginians’ appreciation for the humanities. He was also a member of the state’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and pushed to add commemorations of the Emancipation Proclamation and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday to Civil War events.
Mercedes Gutierrez Martinez, 99, of Albemarle County, March 8. Born in Bogota, Colombia, she retired to Tramontana in Albemarle County in 1983. She was active in the local Red Cross chapter. She also helped more than 300 migrant workers meet the legal requirements to establish citizenship. Her efforts were honored by Gov. Doug Wilder with the Governor’s Award for Volunteering Excellence and the Red Cross’ Special Citation for Exceptional Volunteer Service.
Michael Bradley Jarrell, 66, of Charlottesville, March 9. He was a well-known and well-liked fixture at Charlottesville’s Martin Hardware, working there for 51 years, 35 of which as general manager.
Joseph Calder Miller, 79, of Charlottesville, March 12. He was a professor emeritus at the University of Virginia, where he worked for 46 years and was chairman of the history department. He was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2018. A colloquium in Miller’s honor, titled “Africa in Global History,” was organized in 2018 at the Harvard Center for African Studies.
Alan Steven Kane, 88, of Charlottesville, March 23. The New York native served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman at Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was the owner of Kane Furniture and, later in life, created software programs. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels.
Carol Cecelia Taylor Edlich, 82, of Thousand Oaks, California, March 26. She was a Broadway actress and replaced original lead Carol Lawrence as Maria in “West Side Story.” She starred in several roles at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and at the Culbreth Theatre after her family moved to Charlottesville.
Owen Scott Barber, 8, of Ruckersville, April 4. He died after a brief battle with leukemia. He was an active Cub Scout and had just earned his God and Me achievement. He aspired to become an architect. He is survived by his parents, Scott and Gwen Barber of Ruckersville.
Melvin D. Carter Sr., 75, of Charlottesville, April 8. He served as a staff sergeant in the Air Force and was part of the first class to receive an associate’s degree from the National Business College, now known as National College. He served on the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and as president of the Minority Business Association. He went on to become the owner and president of Veterans Cab Co. and would later start Carter’s Taxi, which he ran for more than 40 years.
Eloise Giles, 97, of Stanardsville, April 16. Known as one of Greene County’s “Grandes Dames,” she was an artist and teacher who won more than 150 awards for her work. She was an active member when the art guild operated the Palette art gallery in Stanardsville and continued teaching and painting after it closed. She was an honorary life member of the Art League of Long Island, a member of the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild, an initial member of the Virginia Watercolor Society and an initial and lifelong member of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America.
Rose Mary Clark, 54, of Nellysford, April 17. After attending Virginia State University, she was a police dispatcher in Petersburg before being hired as a records clerk in the Charlottesville Police Department. Ever-popular in her career, she was a deputy clerk for Charlottesville Circuit Court before becoming a deputy sheriff in the city in 2005. She retired from the city in October 2018 and began working in the court services/civil process division of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office the following month.
Hans U. Jahn, 83, of Charlottesville, April 18. Born in Hamburg in 1935, he moved to New York in 1962 to work with Klockner Werke GmbH. He pushed the parent company to establish a rigid plastic films manufacturing presence in the U.S. and, in 1979, Klockner Pentaplast of the Americas was formed in Gordonsville with Jahn as its vice president. He retired after more than 50 years with the company. He gained U.S. citizenship in 2003.
Bernard Lewis McGinnis, 91, of Shipman, April 23. He was a Navy veteran and Virginia Tech graduate who began a wholesale sporting goods company, the Bernie McGinnis Co., based in Shipman. He served the Nelson County Democratic Party in a number of capacities, including as chairman for about 25 years.
Joseph Dabney Miller Jr., 72, of Charlottesville, April 25. He was a commercial banker with NationsBank until he retired in 1998. That year, he helped to found Virginia National Bank, where he served as executive vice president, managing director and senior lending officer. He was a board member of the Ronald McDonald House, the Senior Center of Charlottesville, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and the local United Way.
Kenneth B. Mitchell, 89, of Keswick, May 1. He was a cab driver who began his career with Courtesy Cab in 1963. He later drove for Yellow Cab Co. as the first self-employed, independent African American driver in Charlottesville.
Mary “Louise” Jeffreys Frazier, 79, of Charlottesville, May 5. She worked for MRN Motor Racing Network as a scoring technician from 1975 to 1980. She then became a NASCAR scorer for many race car drivers, including Tim Richmond and Harry Gant from 1981 to 1996. She joined the Elks No. 389 Doe Auxiliary in 2007. She spent most of her time volunteering with the Farmers Market.
Mark Harril Saunders, 52, of Charlottesville, May 19. The author was director of the University of Virginia Press at the time of his death. He helped to establish the Rotunda electronic imprint in 2001.
Virginia Scripps Semmes, 88, of Cismont, May 24. She was on the board of the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA for more than a decade. About a week before her death, she was a judge for the Eastminster Dog Show, which she created 35 years earlier. She helped to start the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center at UVa and was a board member emeritus who volunteered in the Infusion Center.
Betty Wilson Wright, 92, of Orange, May 24. As the headmaster’s wife at Woodberry Forest School for almost 20 years, she “mothered” thousands of Woodberry boys. In 1992, the school recognized her impact by presenting her the Distinguished Service Award.
Bruce Haile Cabell, 70, of Denver, May 30. A 1971 graduate of UVa, he joined his father at Charlottesville’s Cabell Insurance. He worked with partners John Stalfort, Michael Powell and Wayne Pullen to grow the company into the largest independent insurance agency in Central Virginia.
Henry Lee Carter, 83, of Orange, May 31. He served on the Orange Town Council for 18 years, as mayor for four years and as chairman of the Orange County Democratic Committee from 1974 to 1997. He was the Democratic nominee for the 30th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in 1987 and served on the Virginia Board of Psychology from 1986 to 1995.
Walter Hauser, 91, of Ivy, June 1. He was a professor emeritus of history at UVa. He was an Army clerk and typist through the end of World War II. A scholar of Indian history, Hauser was hired at UVa in 1960 and was the first professor to teach a non-American or European history class. He founded the Center for South Asian Studies at UVa.
Cleo, 11, June 24. A popular canine officer with the Albemarle County Police Department, the black Labrador retriever joined the force in 2014 as an explosives detection dog. The Marine Corps veteran served in Afghanistan in December 2010 and again in 2012. Cleo retired from the police department in January and was diagnosed as having cancer in April.
Daniel Vaughan Mairs, 59, of Ruckersville, June 25. An accomplished upright bass player, he performed with popular bands, including Mando Mafia, Belligerent Brothers, Guano Boys, Faster than Walking and Scuffletown. He worked with Charlottesville-area soil consulting firm Baseline Consultants and as a project specialist for HDT Global in Buena Vista.
The Rev. Claude Adams Reed Jr., 89, of Charlottesville, June 26. He was the founding pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Albemarle County from 1962 to 1970.
Reginald Dennin Butler, 73, of Charlottesville, July 5. A scholar of early African American history, he served as director of UVa’s Carter G. Woodson Institute from 1996 to 2005. Among his activities, he oversaw the creation of the Center for the Study of Local Knowledge and convened and coordinated the Central Virginia Social History Project, a group of scholars examining race and ethnicity in the region from the 17th to the early 20th century.
The Rev. Daryl Richman, 84, of San Pedro, California, July 7. He served for several years as pastor of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and Bybees Road Baptist Church in Fluvanna County, until he heeded a call to begin a faith-based ministry to students, faculty and staff at UVa and founded the Center for Christian Study. He served as minister at Ground Zero in New York City after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and Banda Aceh, Indonesia, after the 2004 tsunami.
William Maury Hill, 97, of Richmond, July 10. Hill was a UVa football standout on both offense and defense from 1940 to 1942 and played basketball for the Cavaliers in 1940. Hill served in the Army Air Corps during World War II as a first lieutenant with the 445th Bombardment Group of the 8th Air Force, flying 35 missions over Europe. He safely crash-landed his B-24 Liberator bomber during a support bombing run at the Battle of the Bulge, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal.
Mortimer Maxwell Caplin, 103, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, July 11. A UVa law professor emeritus who taught for 33 years, he co-founded the Washington, D.C., tax law firm Caplin & Drysdale. He graduated with a bachelor’s from UVa in 1937 and graduated first in his class from UVa’s law school in 1940. In 1943, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a beach master during the 1944 D-Day invasion of France, famously invoking the name of a fictitious Army general to order a cargo ship captain to beach his vessel and provide ammunition to soldiers on Omaha Beach. Afterward, he was transferred to England to serve as a legal officer. Generously donating to UVa, Caplin’s name is on the law school’s Caplin Auditorium, Mortimer Caplin Professorship, Mortimer Caplin Public Service Center, Mortimer Caplin Public Service Fellowship and Caplin Pavilion. His late wife’s name adorns the Ruth Caplin Theatre inside UVa’s $13.5 million drama building addition, for which the Caplins gave $4 million. He was a member of UVa’s Board of Visitors and a board member for the UVa Law School Foundation and UVa’s Miller Center of Public Affairs. He received the Thomas Jefferson Medal in Law, the university’s highest honor, in 2001, the Alexander Hamilton Award for his service to the U.S. Treasury and numerous other awards and honorary degrees.
Karenne Wood, 59, of Kents Store, July 21. A member of the Monacan Indian Nation, she served as director of Virginia Humanities’ Virginia Indian Programs and worked on behalf of Virginia tribes to gain federal recognition and to modify the state’s Standards of Learning in schools to reflect an understanding of indigenous peoples in the region’s past and awareness of Virginia Indian cultures and communities in the present and future.
Wilbert Van Meter Johnson, 73, of Gordonsville, July 27. A respected audio recording technician, he won the silver medal in 1993 for Best Folk Album of the Year from the National Association of Independent Record Distributors for “Midnight at Cabell Hall” by Freyda Epstein and Acoustic AttaTude. He also recorded the majority of performances at the Prism Coffeehouse and numerous performances at Old Cabell Hall, the Dome Room of the Rotunda and other venues at UVa and area churches, mostly as a volunteer.
Elizabeth Pinkerton Scott, 104, of North Garden, July 27. Born in Bergen County, New Jersey, she spent much of her childhood on her father’s Ingleside Farm in Albemarle. She permanently moved to the area in 1938, and in 1940, she and her husband bought Bundoran Farm in North Garden She lived there until she moved to Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in 2007. She was a member of the founding committee and board of Westminster-Canterbury and served on the board of the Miller Center of Public Affairs. For many decades, she was a reader for Recording for the Blind.
Anne Rowell Worrell, 99, of Charlottesville, Aug. 1. Worrell and her husband, Gene, developed one of the largest newspaper chains of small dailies in the country, starting with the Bristol-based Virginia Tennessean. In 1970, they bought The Daily Progress and later purchased Pantops Farm, which now includes the Peter Jefferson Place office park. She was instrumental in restoring Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest and served on the board of the Miller Center of Public Affairs.
Kent C. Williamson, 52, of Ruckersville, Aug. 2. He died in Berrien County, Michigan, with three friends when the car they were riding in was struck by a man police later charged with drunken driving and four counts of vehicular murder. Williamson created Paladin Media Group, a video production company, and for more than 20 years he produced, directed and wrote video and film productions, including “Rebellion of Thought” and “Stained Glass Rainbows.” His last major production, “By War & By God,” won multiple awards and was nominated for an Emmy.
John T. Roberts, 85, of White Hall, Aug. 5. He joined UVa in 1966 as a professor, teaching Hindi, Sanskrit and linguistics. He served as chairman of the then-Oriental Languages division, wrote a number of books on old and medieval poetry of India and retired in 1998 as professor emeritus. An accomplished musician, for 10 years he served as music director and as a soloist with the Charlottesville Light Opera Company; sang with several Episcopal choirs, the UVa opera workshop and the Ash Lawn Opera; and wrote music reviews for local newspapers.
Tiffany Ann Spencer, 44, of Lovingston, Aug. 9. She chronicled the impact and history of Hurricane Camille, which killed 124 people in Nelson County in August 1969, including 20 members of her extended family. She interviewed relatives of people who perished in the flood and researched birth, marriage and death certificates and other documents to provide photographs and stories about those who died along Davis Creek during the hurricane.
Jesse B. “Barry” Grove III, 77, of Scottsville, Aug. 10. He served as mayor of Scottsville for three terms, overseeing the completion of the town’s streetscape project. He also served on the Architectural Review Board, other town committees and on the board of the Scottsville Museum. He was a founding fellow of the American College of Construction Lawyers and an internationally recognized expert in the profession.
Robert Lee Vickery Jr., 88, of Charlottesville, Aug. 10. He joined UVa’s School of Architecture in 1969, where he served for three decades, implementing curriculum and mentoring nearly 4,000 students in Charlottesville and travel programs in Italy. In 1976, he joined Robert Moje, Lawson Drinkard and David Oakland in forming VMDO Architects. He won the UVa Distinguished Teaching Award in 1994 and the Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects’ Noland Award in 2006.
Joan Shepherd Jones, 93, of Lynchburg, Aug. 26. She was elected in 1973 to the Virginia House of Delegates and served four terms, representing Nelson and Amherst counties and Lynchburg. Upon retiring from the House, she served for eight years on the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, including two years as chairwoman.
Emmett W. Wright Jr., 93, of Orange, Aug 26. He led a comprehensive curriculum review for Woodberry Forest School in 1968, and in 1974, became headmaster at the school until his retirement in 1991. During his tenure, Woodberry saw increases in its endowment and became one of the leading boys boarding schools in the country. He was elected to the Headmasters Association, and in 1991, received Woodberry’s highest recognition, the J. Carter Walker Award.
Thomas Johnson Michie, 88, of Albemarle, Aug. 27. He was a member of the Charlottesville School Board from 1965 to 1970 during which time the board took steps to desegregate city schools. He won election to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1970 by one vote and was elected to the Virginia Senate in 1980, serving three four-year terms. He served on the boards of organizations such as the Jefferson Area Board for Aging, the local United Way, Piedmont Housing Alliance, Planned Parenthood and Camp Holiday Trails. He also served on the board and was president of the congregation of Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church, Unitarian-Universalist.
Katherine Elizabeth Troyer, 64, of Charlottesville, Aug. 27. An expert on herbivorous reptiles, she also wrote for pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations. She had a passion for teaching science and taught at Piedmont Virginia Community College, Tandem Friends School and the Renaissance School in Charlottesville. She wrote a science column for an area weekly newspaper, as well as poems, songs and fiction. She was a talented visual artist with her alabaster carvings, mostly of animals, featured in area art shows. She participated in the Charlottesville Women’s Choir, the Charlottesville Threshold Choir and a women’s drumming group. As “Kathy the Uke Lady,” she was a regular and popular performer at open mic and jazz nights at Rapunzel’s in Lovingston.
Leona Brooks Roberts, 86, of Schuyler, Sept. 1. She worked for the Nelson County School system for many years at Schuyler, Lovingston and Tye River Elementary schools. She was instrumental in the creation of the Walton’s Mountain Museum and Schuyler Community Center before becoming director of the museum.
Joyce Ann Dunn, 78, of Charlottesville, Sept. 5. She worked for 60 years in UVa procurement services and was a well-loved colleague who was called “the epitome of public service.” She was an avid supporter of any and all UVa sports activities.
Elizabeth Anderson Glascock, 93, of Orange, Sept. 5. She taught kindergarten students at Grymes Memorial School and Orange Elementary School for many years and was a part of the Woodbury Forest School community, running the bookstore, participating in school plays, organizing events for children of faculty, and mentoring new faculty. She acted as a second mother to Woodberry Forest boarding students away from home for the first time.
Brian M. Campbell, 77, of Keswick, Sept. 6. He founded Midway Airlines in 1977 and Air Chicago in 1980 before starting aviation consulting company Campbell-Hill Aviation Group. He moved to Keswick in 2002 and became an avid supporter of UVa, serving on many boards, including those of the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center and the Heart & Vascular Center. He also was a board member for the First Tee of the Virginia Blue Ridge.
Riso, 9, Sept. 9. A canine officer with the Albemarle County Police Department, he joined the force in 2015. Riso helped in routine patrols, drug interdictions and in demonstrations in schools and community groups.
William Cason Sr., 91, of Albemarle, Sept. 9. A World War II veteran, he was well known locally as one of the Cason brothers who founded the City Market 45 years ago and continued to sell produce at the market and other items around town.
Francis Salem “Frank” Eways Sr., 80, of Charlottesville, Sept. 12. He was serving as a Pennsylvania state trooper when he moved to Charlottesville in 1967 to take over his father’s business, owning and operating Frank S. Eways Oriental Rugs & Gallery for decades. He also served two terms as president of the Oriental Rug Retailers of America and was inducted into the ORRA Hall of Fame. While chairman of the National Appraisal Committee, he formulated the program and examination used to certify Oriental rug appraisers in the U.S. and Canada. He also worked with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies as chairman of the National Theft Information Committee.
Clyde Mortimer Watson Jr., 92, of Albemarle, Sept 22. A veteran of World War II, he served during the Korean War with the Air Force. He was appointed to the UVa faculty in 1965 to establish an accredited clinical chaplaincy program for the UVa Medical Center and lead the resulting Patient and Family Counseling department. He also helped to establish the Department of Biomedical Ethics at the university and was a founding board member of Hospice of the Piedmont.
Priscilla Ferguson “Penny” Bosworth, 78, of Charlottesville, Sept. 26. She was part of the organization that worked to restore and reopen the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall and created the theater’s Education Committee. She served on the Paramount board until her retirement in 2018 and was an honoree at the 2015 Grand Marquee Award Gala. She opened the Signet Galley on Fifth Street Northwest in 1979.
Stephen Eugene Schnatterly, 81, of Albemarle, Oct. 13. He joined UVa in 1977 as the Francis H. Smith Professor of Physics and researched experimental condensed matter physics. He was made a fellow of the American Physical Society in 1985 for developing and applying optical techniques to improve fundamental understanding of various excitations in solids. He served as a founding member of the Faculty Forum for Scientific Research at UVa, as chairman of the Department of Physics, chairman of the Faculty Senate, vice provost for graduate studies and director of the Center for Advanced Studies. He retired in 2003.
James “Jim” P. Kite, 88, of Madison County, Oct. 20. A former professional baseball player, he founded Kite’s Country Hams in Wolftown using his father’s recipe. The company began in the 1960s curing 400 hams a year and now cures and sells 18,000 hams per year. He is a member of the Fork Union Sports Hall of Fame and led Fork Union Military Academy to the State Military Championship in 1950 both as a pitcher and a batter. He was a founding member of Greene Hills Country Club in Stanardsville and a successful amateur golfer.
Ethyle Cole Giuseppe, 101, of Stanardsville, Oct. 24. From 1972 to 1974, she served as Greene’s first county administrator and was an accountant for the Department of Pediatrics at UVa, from which she retired in 1989. She and her family ran a thriving poultry business on the South River and was a longtime contributor financially and otherwise to South River United Methodist Church. She backed the 2011 Giuseppe Pavilion at Greene County Park to provide youth participating in sports programs concessions and restroom facilities and gave $500,000 for the creation of the Eugene Giuseppe PVCC Campus in Stanardsville.
Gerald L. Baliles, 79, of Charlottesville, Oct. 29. He was Virginia’s 65th governor, serving from 1986 to 1990. He represented Richmond and Henrico County in the House of Delegates from 1976 to 1982, when he was became the state’s attorney general. He won the governor’s seat in 1985. He also served as chairman of the Public Broadcasting System, on the board of the Virginia Historical Society and as director and CEO of UVa’s Miller Center of Public Affairs.
James Edward “Ed” Shifflett Sr., 90, of Charlottesville, Oct. 30. He owned and operated the Charlottesville Barber Shop for 60 years. He prized his customers and barbered for those in need in their homes and at hospitals and nursing homes for free as a gift of love.
James Frederick “Ace” Adams IV, 91, of Charlottesville, Nov. 10. He was the UVa men’s lacrosse coach from 1978 to 1992. Before joining the university, he played for four undefeated seasons at Johns Hopkins University and coached at St. Paul’s School in Baltimore, the Mount Washington Lacrosse Club from 1951 to 1957, with Army at West Point from 1958 to 1969 and the University of Pennsylvania from 1970 to 1977.
Rick Sincere, 60, of Charlottesville, Nov. 17. He was a local journalist and freelance writer who worked for Bearing Drift and local radio stations and wrote a blog. He was a researcher for New World University in Dominica and had served on the Charlottesville Electoral Board.
Robert Rives Humphris, 90, of Charlottesville, Nov. 20. The husband of the late Charlotte Humphris, a longtime Albemarle County supervisor, he held patents related to magnetic bearings and low-energy particle detectors. He was the author and co-author of many scientific papers and articles on weather effects on proximity fuses, measuring the drag of various satellite materials, development of magnetic suspension for a superconducting supersonic wind tunnel, and magnetic bearings for rotating machinery. He retired from UVa in 1994 after serving as a research professor at the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences for 40 years. He was on the Charlottesville School Board in the 1960s and on the board of directors of the Albemarle County Service Authority from 1978 to 2009. He was a founding member of Albemarle County Taxpayers, served on the board of Citizens for Albemarle, was a founding member of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Transportation Coalition and a staunch supporter of the Piedmont Environmental Council and the Southern Environmental Law Center.
Roland Arlington Wiggins, 87, of Charlottesville, Nov. 20. He served as director of the cultural center of the Luther P. Jackson House for African American Studies at UVa. A musical prodigy, he was a featured performer in Atlantic City at 15, attended the Philadelphia Conservatory of Music and studied classical piano with Vincent Persichetti. He enlisted in the military and served in the Air Force Band, where he performed with renowned jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd. He studied composition and advanced chording with composer Henry Cowell and continued his studies with Cowell and Clarence Cox after leaving the military. He was an authorized teacher of the Schillinger System of Musical Composition and counted John Coltrane, Sonny Fortune, Yusef Lateef, Archie Shepp and others among his students and colleagues. He earned three degrees at Combs College & Ornstein School of Music and taught at Combs, as well as other schools.
Tessa Majors, 18, of New York City, Dec. 11. The St. Anne’s-Belfield School graduate was stabbed to death near Barnard College in upper Manhattan, where she was a freshman. The daughter of Christy and Inman Majors of Harrisonburg, she was a poet and musician.
