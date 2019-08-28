Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is planning a stop in Charlottesville on Saturday, his campaign announced Wednesday.
Details about the visit were not released, but his two college-town stops in Virginia — Blacksburg and Charlottesville — were picked because they were affected by President Donald Trump’s leadership, according to the announcement.
“During his time in Virginia, Beto will continue to encourage Americans to connect the dots on how Trump’s recklessness and racism is harming the American people,” the campaign said in the announcement.
He’ll stop first in Blacksburg, the home of Virginia Tech, on Friday.
O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman from El Paso and a Woodberry Forest alumnus, rose to national prominence in his 2018 loss to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
This will be O’Rourke’s second stop in Charlottesville. He spoke to hundreds of people at the University of Virginia in April. Since then, O’Rourke has struggled to break through in a crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.
O’Rourke paused his campaign to help the El Paso community after a hate-fueled mass shooting there. When he returned to the campaign trail, he’s focused on Trump, guns and racial divisions in the country, according to NPR.
