Paul Oberdorfer has been permanently appointed as one of Charlottesville’s deputy city managers.
Oberdorfer was appointed as interim deputy city manager under City Manager Tarron Richardson’s reorganization of Charlottesville’s government over the summer.
He permanently assumed the role on Friday, according to city spokesman Brian Wheeler.
Prior to that, he was the city’s director of public works for two years, replacing longtime Director Judith Mueller.
He came to the city after working as director of public service for Green, Ohio.
The new title comes with a $15,000 pay raise, making Oberdorfer’s salary $155,000.
Interim Public Works Director Marty Silman will remain temporary leader of the department while the city advertises the position.
In July, Richardson reorganized the city manager’s office from two assistant city managers to four deputy city managers.
Oberdorfer and former Assistant City Manager Leslie Beauregard were given interim titles, while Assistant City Manager Mike Murphy was given a permanent title.
The fourth position was filled by Letitia Shelton, who was Richardson’s deputy city manager in DeSoto, Texas.
Each position oversaw certain departments and Oberdorfer was tasked with oversight of public works, public utilities and Neighborhood Development Services.
Beauregard later left to take a job as assistant city manager in Staunton.
Murphy abruptly resigned in December, but will remain on the payroll through his retirement date of Oct. 31. He has declined to elaborate on the reason for his resignation, but his employment contract guaranteed pay and benefits through his retirement date whether he was asked to leave or dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.