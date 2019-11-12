One man is dead and his wife is injured after a Tuesday afternoon home invasion in Louisa County.
At around 1:40 p.m., the Louisa County Sheriff's Office responded to a house in the 7400 block of South Spotswood Trail outside of Gordonsville.
At the scene on Tuesday, Louisa County Sheriff-Elect Donnie Lowe said that an elderly man was already dead when officers arrived. An elderly woman, his wife, has been taken to the hospital.
Officials in Nelson County stopped a person of interest driving a car that they say appears to have been stolen from the house on Spotswood Trail.
That person, whose name and age have not been released, has been charged with stealing the vehicle, according to the officials. The person has not not been charged with anything related to the home invasion or homicide, officials said.
Officials are still working to determine whether the victims and the person of interest knew each other.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
