A late-morning crash on Interstate 64 killed one person and snarled traffic for hours, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash happened at 10:53 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway about a mile west of the intersection with U.S. 29. State police confirmed the fatality but were unable to give more information at the time.
The crash shut down all westbound lanes for about an hour and created a 3-mile backup. The closure also backed up traffic on most major westbound routes around Charlottesville.
The name of the person who died and more information on how the crash occurred are expected to be released later, state police officials said.
