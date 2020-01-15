One person died Wednesday afternoon and another was injured in a single-car crash on Louisa Road in Keswick, county police said. The wreck is the first traffic fatality Albemarle County police have investigated this year.

Both people were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where one individual remains in critical condition. Police are not identifying the person who died pending notification of next of kin. 

Albemarle County police responded to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. An eastbound work truck drove off the road on the 6500 block of Louisa Road, according to a news release.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

