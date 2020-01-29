Albemarle County police are investigating an early morning Tuesday shooting in the Southwood Mobile Home Park.
An adult woman was injured in the shooting in the area of Bitternut Lane and Angler Court around 1:30 a.m. and taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment, according to a news release from police.
At the scene, officers found multiple vehicles with gunshots and bullet casings along the road.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Michael Wells at (434) 296-5807 or call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.