Albemarle County police are investigating an early morning Tuesday shooting in the Southwood Mobile Home Park.

An adult woman was injured in the shooting in the area of Bitternut Lane and Angler Court around 1:30 a.m. and taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment, according to a news release from police.

At the scene, officers found multiple vehicles with gunshots and bullet casings along the road.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Michael Wells at (434) 296-5807 or call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

