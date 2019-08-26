Piedmont Virginia Community College was open Monday after an online threat made Sunday night was found to be unsubstantiated.
According to a post on PVCC's website, college officials learned Sunday about an anonymous internet post that threatened the campus. Local, state and college law enforcement determined the threat was not valid.
Officials said there would be extra patrols by Albemarle County police on Monday.
"PVCC police and all local and state law enforcement are focusing on the safety of the students, faculty and staff," the post said.
Suspicious activity can be reported to PVCC police at (434) 961-5319.