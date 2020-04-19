Nobody was ready for this, except for school librarians.
I’m a new teacher who relies heavily on a network of educators of all subjects and levels. Some felt blindsided by Governor Northam’s initial school closure, but I had been seeing tweets and emails from librarians for well over a month before. How do we sanitize spaces and books? How do we ensure students are getting accurate information? How can I keep students connected if a closure happens? Entire websites popped up overnight, built by school librarians, brimming with resources.
School libraries don’t look like what they used to; they are now innately future-ready. We are receiving a barrage of news about this novel virus, but our libraries prepared students with the skills to parse it all with visual and informational literacy skills. Now, when staying home might seem simultaneously trivial and extremely challenging, especially to the teenage brain, the diverse stories in the books sent home with students ahead of the closure help them empathize with those their actions might affect. School librarians use technology creatively and across multiple content areas. Student’s experiences in their libraries have helped them become more comfortable with AR, VR, online learning systems, web resources, and digital media skills; laying the groundwork for them to be successful in their emergency distance learning.
I write this now, not only because it is National School Library Month but because so many people are probably unaware of how relevant school libraries are. School librarians were some of the first to respond with distance learning contingency plans. They were conscientious of how to share this information; sending old fashioned letters and USB drives to students without internet access. These times are confusing, and the economic impact is still unknown. Albemarle County Public Schools has just announced a hiring freeze, except for all essential staff. I hope this letter of praise helps ensure that school librarians are on the essential list, because despite all the uncertainty of today I am certain about one thing: school libraries will always be ready.
Kelsey Lynn Whelan
Charlottesville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.