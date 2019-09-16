Candidates for Orange County's state offices — the 30th House District and the 17th Senate District — will speak at forum next week.
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the forum, which will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Lafayette Station, 26322 Constitution Highway.
Amy Laufer, a former Charlottesville School Board member, is seeking to unseat Republican Sen. Bryce Reeves in the 17th District. Reeves has represented the area since 2011.
In the 30th district, incumbent Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, is running a write-in campaign after a paperwork error meant he wouldn't appear on the ballot.
Democrat Ann Ridgeway, a Madison County activist, is the only candidate on the ballot for the district that includes Madison and Orange counties and parts of Culpeper County.
