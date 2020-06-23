An Orange County man was sentenced Tuesday to 1,245 years in prison after being convicted on a slew of child pornography charges.
Ryan Matthew Champlin, 38, of Lake of the Woods was found guilty by an Orange County Circuit Court jury in March for 161 counts of possessing child pornography, according to a news release.
The jury recommended the 1,245 year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine, the latter of which an Orange County Circuit Court judge suspended.
Champlin was a registered sex offender when he moved to Lake of the Woods last year because of his June 2013 conviction in Salt Lake City, Utah, for sexual exploitation of a minor.
