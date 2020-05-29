ORANGE — Orange County has seen its first death from COVID-19. The victim was a woman in her 70s "with a history of significant underlying medical conditions," according to Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
Asked which community the victim lived in, Kartchner said the health department does not provide demographic data beyond the county level for privacy reasons.
But he said the victim was not a resident of a local long-term care facility: "There have been no deaths reported from long-term care facilities in Orange County."
Kartchner said the death is not necessarily an indicator of troubles caused by Virginia easing lockdown restrictions; deaths are typically a "lagging indicator" occurring days or weeks after the onset of illness or hospitalization.
"We'll keep an eye on the data and see if we get any increases in hospitalizations and deaths in the near future," he said.
In light of the first death from the virus in Orange County as the state attempts a gradual return to something akin to normalcy, the doctor offered these words of guidance: "I would suggest that people still need to be vigilant and careful and especially watch out for those most at risk."
As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 97 cases of the virus and seven hospitalizations in Orange County.
