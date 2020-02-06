The Orange County Sheriff's Office removed 14 horses from a property in the 13,000 block of St. Just Road last month after an animal welfare investigation.

The sheriff's office began investigating on Jan. 15 after several horses were reported to be in poor condition, according to a news release. 

Authorities found four dead horses on the property and four in such bad condition that they were immediately seized by animal control officers.

As the investigation continued, 10 horses were voluntarily removed from the property and placed in the care of the Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue.

The investigation is continuing and it is anticipated that animal cruelty charges are pending, according to authorities.

